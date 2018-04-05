Catholic World News

April 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Castelvecchi

CWN Editor's Note: The book’s title is “Liberi per diventare servi” [Free to become servants].

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!