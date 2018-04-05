Catholic World News

6-year-old Nikolas blessed by unforgettable wish to meet the Pope

April 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Make-A-Wish Arizona

CWN Editor's Note: This article, which supplements earlier coverage, states that the child asked to see the Pope after angels appeared to him in a dream during surgery.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!