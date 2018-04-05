Catholic World News

Japan’s prisons are a haven for elderly women

April 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Japan has the world’s oldest population, and “lonely seniors are shoplifting in search of the community and stability of jail,” according to the report.

