Catholic World News

Papal visit to Northern Ireland unlikely, says Dublin archbishop

April 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on Irish Times

CWN Editor's Note: Dublin’s Archbishop Diarmuid Martin has suggested the Pope Francis might travel to Northern Ireland during his August visit, but not for political purposes. The archbishop remarked that the Pope’s trip to Ireland is centered on the World Meeting of Families. “If they were to organize an event around the family [in the north], that might make it easier,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!