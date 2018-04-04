Catholic World News

Indonesian Christians boycott government Easter ceremonies, charging political manipulation

April 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Indonesian Christians declined to join in public Easter celebrations that were organized by the government, believing that the events were staged in a bid to rally political support for the governor of Jakarta: a Muslim who defeated his Christian predecessor in a bitter election marked by sectarian conflict. Government officials had announced that the country’s Catholic bishops and Protestant leaders had endorsed the public ceremonies; they had not.

