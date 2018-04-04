Catholic World News

Australian state premier want national discussion on the confessional seal

April 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The premier of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, has called for a national discussion on whether the government should respect the confessional seal. She said that question—which was raised by a royal commission on sexual abuse—reaches “beyond the boundaries of any one state.”

