German bishops lodge dubia on colleagues’ decision to allow Communion for non-Catholic spouses

April 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Seven German bishops, led by Cardinal Rainer Woelki of Cologne, have written to the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, asking for clarification on whether their country’s episcopal conference has the authority to allow Communion for the non-Catholic spouses of Catholics. In February, by majority vote, the German bishops’ conference gave its approval for the policy.

