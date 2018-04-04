Catholic World News

Chinese authorities remove Bibles from bookstores

April 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese authorities have removed Bibles from the country’s bookstores, following the release of a new government “white paper” on the role of religion in China. The government directive had stressed that religious activities must take place under the “active guidance” of the state, raising concerns that the Communist Party, which will now have direct oversight for religious activities, may want its own edition of the Bible.

