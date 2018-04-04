Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, concludes series of talks on the Mass

April 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At his general audience on April 4, Pope Francis concluded a series of talks on the Mass, noting that liturgical celebration ends with the priest’s blessing. “Just as it began with the Sign of the Cross—in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit—it is again in the name of the Trinity that seals the Mass—that is, the liturgical action,” he said. He added, however, that with the end of the Mass, ‘the commitment to Christian witness opens.”

