Catholic World News
Armenian president, religious leaders to visit Rome as Pope unveils statue
April 04, 2018
» Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will unveil a statue of St. Gregory of Narek in the Vatican Gardens.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!