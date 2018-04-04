Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch: the journey toward Christian unity is ‘unstoppable’

April 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople holds a primacy of honor in Eastern Orthodoxy. He made his remarks as he received Archbishop Angelo De Donatis, the vicar general of Rome, who offered warmest regards from Pope Francis.

