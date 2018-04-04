Catholic World News

Anglican bishops’ Easter letter warns of rising slavery

April 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Slavery is on the rise in Britain in a way we have not seen since the days of William Wilberforce,” 15 Anglican bishops wrote in a letter to The Times.

