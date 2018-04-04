Catholic World News

In latest clash, Obamacare blocked from further funding of abortions

April 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “There is no question that there is increased hostility by the abortion industry, to going after [the] Hyde [amendment],” said Greg Schleppenbach of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. “They’re shifting their whole mantra away from ‘choice’ to ‘abortion is health care,’ and so it should be paid for.”

