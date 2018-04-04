Catholic World News

Venice museum highlights art of Iraqi Christian painter

April 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on Italia Convention

CWN Editor's Note: When ISIS entered painter Matti al-Kanun’s town in 2014, he fled, leaving behind his paintings. When he returned, he found his paintings had been destroyed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!