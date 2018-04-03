Catholic World News

Vietnamese war-era premier enters Catholic Church

April 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Tran Thien Khiem, a Vietnamese general who played a prominent role in the war of the 1960s and was prime minister of South Vietnam just before Saigon fell, entered the Catholic Church at the Easter Vigil. General Tran—who was one of the conspirators in the coup that unseated President Ngo Dinh Diem in 1963—is 93 years old.

