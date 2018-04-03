Catholic World News

40 Days for Life founder enters Catholic fold

April 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: David Bereit, a co-founder of the 40 Days for Life movement, was received into the Catholic Church at the Easter Vigil at a parish in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Bereit had been attending Mass there regularly with his wife for over 25 years.

