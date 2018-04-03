Catholic World News

Ugandan archbishop reacts to rumor he is plotting against government

April 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Cyprian Lwanga of Kampala has spoken directly with Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, to discuss charges that the prelate is plotting the overthrow of the country’s government. Archbishop Lwanga reported last week that he had been informed of the charges; he urged Museveni not to take them seriously.

