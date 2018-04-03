Catholic World News

Colombian diocese donates communion wafers to Venezuela, where bread is scarce

April 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The diocese of Cucuta, Colombia, donated 250,000 unconsecrated hosts to Catholic churches in neighboring Venezuela, where an intense shortage of flour threatened to make it impossible to celebrate Mass for Easter.

