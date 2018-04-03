Catholic World News

Massachusetts bishop asks theologian to retract ‘blasphemous’ statements

April 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert McManus of Worcester, Massachusetts, has said that Tat-siong Benny Liew, a theology professor at Holy Cross College, must be asked to retract the “highly offensive and blasphemous notions” that he published several years ago. “If he disavows them, then he must state so publicly,” the bishop said. If the professor does not retract his statements, Bishop McManus went on to say that he would be compelled “to clearly state that such teaching is a danger to the integrity of the Catholic faith” and “has not place in a Catholic college.”

