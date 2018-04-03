Catholic World News

Traffickers shut down websites after Congress passes law

April 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on C-FAM

CWN Editor's Note: Despite big tech resistance, the US House recently passed the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (H.R.1865), sponsored by Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!