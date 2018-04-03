Catholic World News

Show solidarity with Christians facing persecution, Prince Charles says in Easter message

April 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on Sky News

CWN Editor's Note: “I have met many who have had to flee for their faith and for their life—or have somehow endured the terrifying consequences of remaining in their country—and I have been so deeply moved, and humbled, by their truly remarkable courage and by their selfless capacity for forgiveness, despite all that they have suffered,” the Prince of Wales said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!