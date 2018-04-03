Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich leads Good Friday peace walk

April 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to young people who protested against gun violence, the Chicago archbishop said, “They came from the war zones of our city and spoke the truth—that their lives are sacred—and held those in power accountable for the bloodshed they all know too well.”

