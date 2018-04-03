Catholic World News

Nigerian bishops urge government to work for release of schoolgirl who refused to renounce faith

April 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On February 19, “Leah was kidnapped by Boko Haram alongside 110 other schoolgirls,” according to the report. “The other schoolgirls were subsequently released by the sect, [which] refused to release Leah following her refusal to denounce Christianity and embrace Islam.”

