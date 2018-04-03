Catholic World News

Federal judge issues permanent injunction against HHS mandate

April 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Oklahoma District Court Judge David Lynn Russell ruled in favor of the Catholic Benefits Association, which filed suit against the mandate in 2014.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!