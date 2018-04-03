Catholic World News

25 million Poles went to Confession before Easter, bishops’ conference estimates

April 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops’ conference cited polling data in publicizing the estimate. The nation of 38.5 million is 87% Catholic.

