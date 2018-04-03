Catholic World News

Cardinal calls on young people to stay in Congo

April 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Young, brilliant, and able academics prefer to stay in Europe or America, waiting for others to put the country back on track,” said Kinshasa Cardinal Laurent Monsegwo Pasinya, a member of the Pope’s advisory Council of Cardinals.

