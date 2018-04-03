Catholic World News

As China, Vatican talk, bishop’s fate shows party’s power

April 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On Holy Thursday, “government agents arrived and for the second time during Holy Week took Guo [Bishop Guo Xijin of Mindong] away for what they described as a ‘vacation’ — a euphemistic term in China for an enforced disappearance.”

