English bishop: do not approach Communion if your life is at odds with the Gospel

April 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily on Easter Sunday, Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury reminded the faithful that “we can never approach Holy Communion casually, still less if we have not confessed and repented of any mortal sin or of a lifestyle in contradiction with our Christian calling.”

