Lebanese Christians, Muslims join for Annunciation holiday

April 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In Lebanon, where the feast of the Annunciation was observed as a national holiday on March 26, Christians and Muslims joined in a celebration at the residence of President Michel Aoun.

