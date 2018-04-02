Catholic World News

Insurer sues Michigan priest for embezzlement losses

April 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The insurance company that provides coverage for the Diocese of Lansing, Michigan, has filed suit against Father Jonathan Wehrle, who already faces criminal charges for allegedly embezzling over $5.3 million from the parish where he served. The insurer has paid out more than $2.5 million to cover diocesan losses.

