Numerous passages in Saudi textbooks incite violence, intolerance

April 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Examples of intolerant content include passages extolling jihad as fighting against non-Muslims; prescribing execution of apostates and those who mock God or [Muhammad]; and demeaning non-Muslims and warning Muslims against associating with them,” according to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

