Coptic Orthodox patriarch ponders terrorist attack risk: ‘we are in the hands of the Lord’

April 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Coptic Orthodox Church ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).

