Catholic World News

Residential program, founded by Italian nun, offers hope to drug addicts

April 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The Comunità Cenacolo, founded in Italy in 1983 by Sister Elvira Petrozzi, has four treatment centers in the US. Her “emphasis was on the Eucharist and devotion to the Blessed Mother as a source of healing,” said Bishop Robert Baker of Birmingham.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!