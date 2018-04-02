Catholic World News

Pakistani Catholic beaten to death by hospital staff

April 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “This is a first of its kind tragedy,” said Father Qaiser Feroz, executive secretary of the Pakistani bishops’ social communications commission. “People visit hospitals for treatment, and doctors are supposed to save lives.”

