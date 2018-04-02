Catholic World News

Chaldean Catholic patriarch issues Easter message, calls on suffering Iraqis not to give up

April 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Louis Raphaël I Sako’s message has three parts: “Resurrection and Peace,” “Hope is the ‘Bread’ of Life,” and “Voting is a National and Moral Responsibility.”

