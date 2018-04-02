Catholic World News

Jerusalem’s Christian leaders issue Easter message

April 02, 2018

Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: “We, the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem, jointly send our Easter greetings and joyful proclamation of the Resurrection of our Lord and Saviour to all people everywhere,” the message began. “From Jerusalem, the place where Christ was raised from the dead, we offer our blessings to the faithful who are celebrating the Feast of the Resurrection at this blessed time.”

