Catholic World News

Latin American theologians to discuss ‘the cry of the poor and of the Earth’

April 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The conference, held in El Salvador, will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the gathering of Latin America’s bishops in Medellín, Colombia; there, the bishops issued 16 documents, including “The Poverty of the Church”.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!