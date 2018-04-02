Catholic World News

Argentine rabbi: man cannot redeem himself

April 02, 2018

The wars, genocides, and other disasters of the last century show that man cannot redeem himself, an Argentine rabbi known for his friendship with Pope Francis said in an essay.

Writing in L’Osservatore Romano, Rabbi Abraham Skorka, rector of the Seminario Rabínico Latinoamericano in Buenos Aires, compared Passover and Easter. At the heart of each, he said, is the centrality of redemption.

“Excessive positivism, where love is confused with mere pleasure instead of considered one of the vital forces that ennoble the human condition, has probably provoked the disasters of the past century,” Rabbi Skorka wrote. “The proposal of redemption formulated by man would seem to have failed.”

