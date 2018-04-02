Catholic World News

Leader of Islamist terrorist group surrenders to Philippine military

April 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on Philippine Daily Inquirer

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for more information about Abu Sayyaf, the terrorist group linked to the abduction of missionary priests in 2007 and 2009.

