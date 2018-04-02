Catholic World News

Syrian government gives rebels in enclave 3-day ultimatum

April 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper also reported on Assad’s advances in Ghouta, possible French military intervention on behalf of Syrian rebels, the angry Turkish reaction, and Turkish military bases in Iraq.

