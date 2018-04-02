Catholic World News

Gaza: UN calls for inquiry after most violent day in 4 years

April 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (4/1 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story, reporting on the reasons for the Gaza protests and the reactions from Israeli and Palestinian officials.

