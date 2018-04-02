Catholic World News

UN secretary-general urges world leaders to act on climate change

April 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on United Nations

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (3/31 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to this story. The Vatican newspaper also recalled the commitments made at the 2015 Paris agreement and a recent UN report on potential major water shortages.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!