Pope Francis: Easter Message Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World)

April 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Holy See

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for a video of the message, which begins, “Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter! Jesus is risen from the dead! This message resounds in the Church the world over, along with the singing of the Alleluia: Jesus is Lord; the Father has raised him and he lives forever in our midst.”

