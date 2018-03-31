Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Homily at the Easter Vigil

March 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated the Easter Vigil Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet). “We began this celebration outside, plunged in the darkness of the night and the cold,” he preached. “We felt an oppressive silence at the death of the Lord, a silence with which each of us can identify, a silence that penetrates to the depths of the heart of every disciple, who stands wordless before the cross.”

