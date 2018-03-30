Catholic World News

Pope Francis’ Via Crucis at the Colosseum: full text of meditations

March 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Holy See

CWN Editor's Note: This year’s meditations were written by 15 adolescents and young adults. Andrea Monda, a religion teacher at a classical high school in Rome, coordinated the drafting of the texts.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!