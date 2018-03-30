Catholic World News

Good Friday at St. Peter’s Basilica: papal preacher calls on youth to go against stream, encounter Christ

March 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided at the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at St. Peter’s Basilica on Good Friday (video, booklet). As is customary, Father Raniero Cantalamessa, the Capuchin Franciscan friar who has served as Preacher to the Papal Household since 1980, preached the homily.

