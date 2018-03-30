Catholic World News

10 Roman priests have lunch with Pope

March 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On Holy Thursday, Pope Francis had lunch with 10 pastors of Roman parishes. The meal took place at the residence of Archbishop Giovanni Angelo Becciu, the Substitute for General Affairs in the Vatican’s Secretariat of State.

