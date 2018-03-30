Catholic World News

Russian defense minister, UN envoy discuss embattled Damascus suburb

March 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (March 30 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story. The Vatican newspaper also reported on developments discussed in this AP article.

