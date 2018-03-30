Catholic World News

Vatican denies report of ‘imminent’ agreement with China

March 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I am able to affirm that there is no ‘imminent’ signature of an accord between the Holy See and the People’s Republic of China,” Greg Burke, director of the Holy See Press Office, said in a statement following a Chinese newspaper report. “I would also like to underscore that the Holy Father Francis remains in constant contact with his collaborators on Chinese questions and that he accompanies the steps of the dialogue in progress.”

