Catholic World News

Pope celebrates Mass of the Lord’s Supper at Roman prison

March 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Jesus risks himself in service,” Pope Francis preached to inmates at Rome’s Regina Coeli prison at Mass on Holy Thursday evening. The Pontiff washed the feet of 12 prisoners from seven nations, including eight Catholics, two Muslims, an Orthodox Christian, and a Buddhist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!